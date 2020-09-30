Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

We never said we’ve delivered all dams promised – Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, vice president of Ghana

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shot down propaganda that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government claims it has provided all the dams promised to the people of Northern Ghana.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) during 2016 promised to provide dams to villages in the five Northern Regions under the Village One Dam project.



Although the party since coming to power has been able to provide a little over 500 dams to support irrigation during the dry season, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the NPP has failed to provide the dams promised.



According to them, the supposed dams provided for the villages are just dugouts and not dams which can serve the purposes for which they were created.



But speaking on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said the NPP has never said it has provided all the dams promised in 2016 indicating that the dams on the government’s delivery tracker are put under delivering which means it’s still been done.



He indicated that the former President who doubles as the flagbearer for the NDC lacks an understanding of the strategy used in providing the dams which he said is three-pronged and therefore even though there are dams in his Constituency, he does not know they exist.



“Unfortunately, John Mahama does not understand our strategy. He does not know that there are dams in his constituency.”





