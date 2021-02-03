General News of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

We never issued a coronavirus test to passenger on Nigerian flight – LEDing Medical

Kotoka International Airport’s Terminal 3

LEDing Medical Laboratory has refuted reports that it issued a fake COVID-19 test on a Ghanaian woman who travelled to Nigeria last Sunday.



This comes after one Portia Kissi Adu disclosed to Accra-based radio station Starr FM that some airport officials insisted she undertook a new COVID-19 test after it emerged they did not recognize an earlier one conducted at Noguchi.



But in a reaction to the reports, LEDing Medical Laboratory in a statement noted, it “never issued a COVID-19 test which is clearly demonstrated by the presence of a serial number on the fake test report that does not correspond to the authentic automated serial numbers (both in sequence and numbers) generated and used by LEDing Medical Laboratory in serving the general public”



The company further said, “Our test certificates also have a unique bar code which can be used to verify its authenticity and a mandatory check by the airline staff, in line with agreed protocols and directives issued by the Ghana Airports Company Limited and other industry stakeholders, would have revealed that the test certificate furnished to Ms. Kissi Adu was not authentic and did not originate from LEDing Medical Laboratory.”



“It is also instructive to note that in her narrative, Ms. Kissi Adu states that she was handed the fake test certificate by staff of the airline involved, ASKY AIRLINE, and not any member or staff of LEDing Medical Laboratory or LEDing (GH) Limited.” the statement added.



The company however assured the general public that its medical test reports are protected with unique security identifiers or markers which are incapable of duplication and forgery without detection.



