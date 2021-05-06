We never benefitted from cocoa scholarships - Farmer reveals

General News of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Former cocoa farmer, Gideon Owusu, has disclosed that families involved in the cultivation of the cash crop do not benefit from the popular ‘cocoa scholarships.’



“The plight of cocoa farmers is really sad. I was born to cocoa farmers and wanted to follow in the path of my parents but I changed my mind after a while,” he disclosed in an interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben political talk show.



With Gideon witnessing the plight of his mother and not wanting that future for himself, he decided to pursue education rather than continue growing cocoa.



The 2nd generation cocoa farmer after taking this decision decided to pursue a career in nursing.



Gideon revealed however that he had to struggle to complete his course. “None of my siblings and myself benefited from the cocoa scholarship and we had to rely on our mother for support.



“We never benefited from any cocoa scholarship. The sad thing is that those in the district capital of Twifo Praso were the ones who benefited from the scheme when most of them have never farmed cocoa a day in their lives,” he repeated.



He revealed how his mother had to lease part of her cocoa farm before she could afford to pay his fees when he gained admission to the nursing training institute.



“My mother didn’t make any profit from growing cocoa. It got to a time I always saw her taking money from my siblings to take care of her farm and at the end of the day, she still made nothing.



"And now I have to send her pocket money on a regular (basis). Regardless of not making any profits, she still farms because she loves to farm”, he added.



COCOBOD Farmers’ Scholarship Trust is an annual scheme which intends to give Financial Assistance to a limited number of Senior High / Commercial and Technical School students who are wards of cocoa farmers.



It has seen many people benefit over the years with some rumours insisting most beneficiaries do not meet the necessary requirements to benefit from the scholarship.