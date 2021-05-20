We need your support in galamsey fight - Abu Jinapor appeals to National House of Chiefs

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: Public Relations Unit - MLNR

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel A. Jinapor has called on the National House of Chiefs to urgently support government in its quest to sanitize the small scale mining sector of the country.



The Minister indicated that the time has come for traditional leaders to openly declare their support for the Galamsey fight and by extension the ongoing efforts by government to clean up the sector.



Illegal mining activities continues to destroy the country’s forest cover and degrade many farmlands and forest reserves as well as water bodies.



Jinapor addressing the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi today, Thursday 20th May, 2021 indicated that “We need your support, cooperation and partnership to efficiently manage the natural resources of our country".



He added that "the beauty of any country is evident by its landscape and its forest, not by its buildings".



The 74 National House of Chiefs members present at the meeting led by its President, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, declared their readiness to fully support government in the renewed galamsey fight to protect the environment.



The chiefs said they will support government curb illegal mining and also lead their subjects to plant trees on the Green Ghana Day to be held on June 11, 2021.



The Lands and Natural Resources Minister was at the important meeting with his two Deputy Ministers-Designate and some key officials from the ministry and its Agencies.



