We need your kind of political leadership as a nation - Anglican Bishop tells Dr Bawumia

Regional News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr. Daniel Sylvanus Mensah Torto, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Accra, on Sunday acknowledged the humility and leadership qualities of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. He said: “that kind of leadership is what the nation needs towards its development and transformation.



“Your kind is the kind of political leadership we want as a nation. Leadership that recognizes respect for people, irrespective of faith, religion, or ethnicity in a manner that fosters national cohesion.



"This is what we desire and deserve as a people. There is light ahead of you and only God can put that light off. No man and I mean no man can dim your light, Bishop Torto stated.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Torto, made these remarks when Vice President Bawumia joined members of the Anglican faith to worship during the Easter Sunday Service.



He noted that Ghana was a collection of persons from different tribes and religious persuasions, saying that Dr. Bawumia had continuously engaged the Christian Community despite being a Muslim and members of all other tribes and faiths that marked him out as a leader worth supporting and emulating.



“Good leadership is not about what faith one belongs to. It is not about whether one belongs to a minority tribe, ethnicity, or faith.



"In fact, for us as Christians, the best gift God gave us did not come from a majority tribe or ethnic group, neither did it come from the rich family.



"Otherwise, the Virgin Mary would not have been the one to give birth to Jesus. Mary and Joseph also came from minority and non-recognizable tribes and families, and yet, they gave birth to the saviour.



“Today, we are privileged to have in our midst the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. Even more refreshing and noteworthy is the fact that he is a Muslim but chose to worship with us on the day of the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ.



“I take pride to say that such a unique leader who believes in religious tolerance and acceptance is the number two gentleman of my country.



“Mr. Vice President, I do not intend to flatter you but I just say the whole world, the entirety of Ghana, and the Christian community has taken a keen interest in your humility, respect for people, and the diligence with which you approach your work. Your kind is the kind of political leadership we want as a nation.



"Leadership that recognizes that respect for people irrespective of faith, religion, or ethnicity in a manner that fosters national cohesion is what we desire and deserve as a people.



“I know God brought you from your humble beginning to this point for a purpose. Be assured that his purpose for you in life on this earth is not yet done. Therefore do not be perturbed by the sayings of those who can only talk doom for your future.



There is light ahead of you and only God can put that light off. No man and I mean no man can dim your light.



"We will continue to keep you in prayers and the Lord Jesus for whose resurrection you are celebrating with us today shall surely come to your rescue at the right time," he said.