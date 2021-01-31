General News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Pastor Prince Boateng, Contributor

We need tough and benevolent dictatorship leadership to deal with coronavirus - Bishop Mensah

Bishop Samuel N. Mensah, President, Full Gospel Church International

Rt. Rev. Samuel N. Mensah speaking to the Full Gospel Church International Congregation at Tema on the theme “COVID-19, Let fight it together” indicated that Ghana needs a tough and benevolent dictatorship leadership to deal with the spread of COVID-19.



He indicated that this is the time for the government to be tough in its leadership to ensure the strict enforcement of the COVID-19 safety protocols.



In his view, dealing with a crisis like COVID-19 demands tough and firm leadership in order to save lives, and government cannot go to sleep. He further reiterated that this is the time that parliament must work together as a team to save lives.



He recommended that Companies whose staff fails to obey the protocols should be fined by a percentage of their annual profit which will be put into the national COVID-19 fund, this should include schools and transport operators.



He further recommended for passengers and citizens who go against the protocol to undertake community services as a form of punishment, and hence charged the GPRTU to play their supervisory role of ensuring strict adherence by educating its members.



As a church leader, he stressed that any church that violates the safety protocols must be fined as well. This according to him will serve as a deterrent to others.



He also admonished citizens to take personal responsibility of their own lives in adhering to the COVID-19 protocols.



He charged parents to continuously engage their children and educate them on the preventive measures and also encourage them to report any change in their health for immediate medical attention.



He further charged the congregation to collaborate with the efforts of government in the fight against COVID-19 as we continue to pray and trust God for His protection.