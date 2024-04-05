We need to scrutinize the mental fitness of Ghana's potential leaders - Professor Agyeman-Duah

General News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Former UN senior governance advisor, Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, has called for increased scrutiny of potential leaders seeking public office in Ghana, emphasizing the importance of mental fitness as outlined in the country's constitution.



Agyeman-Duah pointed out a provision in the 1992 constitution that stipulates requirements for presidential candidates.



"For instance, the constitution says if you want to be president, you have to be a citizen, not below forty years and of sane mind. The last requirement, I don’t know if we have ever tested the minds of those who want to seek public office," asaaseradio.com quoted Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah to have said.



He added that there are potential risks of overlooking this requirement.



"So, in that respect, we have people coming to exercise that right, who may become a danger to the society that they want to rule. I have not said anyone has become a danger yet, but I’m saying that because we don’t scrutinize potential leaders [not only presidents] of our country, I think we have to be careful," he added.



He also criticized the absence of background checks on candidates, noting extravagant promises made during campaign trails by these leaders as examples.



“As you know, on the campaign trail, people are making all kinds of promises and somebody is even suggesting to dredge the sea to somewhere up north. You wonder what their background or integrity is,” he said.



