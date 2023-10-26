We need to review what is inside our brains - Domelevo on reluctance to utilize local expertise

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Daniel Domelevo, a former Auditor General, has stated that reluctance to embrace the expertise of Ghanaians in addressing the nation's challenges is a cause for concern.



"You realize that there are so many Ghanaians fixing systems all around the world, and when you come home, no, they don't want to see you.



"Ironically, we prefer Chinese, Indians, etc., to come and take our resources and go; we don't want to bring a Ghanaian to solve the problem.



“I don't know what is in our DNA. We have to go and review it and see what is inside our brains,” he said in an interview on TV XYZ on October 24, 2023.



Domelevo added that this reluctance to engage local talent might be linked to perceived issues with competence and the protection of personal interests.



He suggested that many individuals are safeguarding their own territories and are wary of allowing newcomers to expose deficiencies or misconduct.



The former Auditor General implied that some may resist collaboration with those who do not share their vested interests or may not participate in certain activities, thus creating a barrier to the utilization of domestic expertise.



“There is something wrong, which I have said already. I think it is because people are not competent; we are in a situation where people are just protecting their territories.



“So, when you come near, you may expose him, so because of that, they don't want you to come near. Especially if you may not join them in the looting brigade, then you are not welcome.”



