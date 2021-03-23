We need to restructure our policies to win 2024 not EIU report - Obiri Boahen

Politics of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

The Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that the party has not made any provision for the 2024 flagbearership, thus what the party needs now is the ability to come together as one people to work and develop the country.



According to Obiri Boahen, the New Patriotic Party will not consider the EIU report as a challenge for the party but believe the party members and their hard work and new policies will lead the NPP to victory in 2024.



He said that the timing for such activity is not right given that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has just been sworn into office for his second term.



"Our ability to work together as party members is what can lead us to victory but not any report from somewhere to another party’ so we should hold onto members aspiring to take over from Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party," he noted.



He said this on Accra base Kingdom FM Pae Mu Ka with Renold Agyemang after a report by the Economists Intelligence Unit (EIU) expects victory for Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 presidential polls.



EIU in its latest report published online said: “After two terms of the NPP government, we expect the NDC to win the 2024 presidential election and to gain a small majority in parliament”.



This prediction comes weeks after the country’s Apex court dismissed an election petition filed by NDC flagbearer President John Dramani Mahama, following his loss in the 2020 election.



The Deputy General Secretary speaking, said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is not undermined by any report from anywhere but rather they are focused on what to deliver to the good people of Ghana in doing that the good people of Ghana will vote them into power in 2024.



He added that Ghanaians should not be expecting any flagbearership at the moment adding that the NPP have over one million presidential material to stand for the flagbearership and so the party is ready to support and bring anyone ready to contest.



"Our party is ready for 2024, let me make it clear that we have a tradition that we follow in the party.”



Tackling the issue of him becoming a General Secretary, he admitted that if the chance comes it is possible he can contest for the position.



He, therefore, called on the leaders to join hands and support the NPP led by president Nana Addo for the next 4years.