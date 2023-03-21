'We need to reset Ghana so future generations can build on it' - John Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.etvghana.com

Former president John Mahama has said that he will suffer sleepless nights if he does not run in the 2024 election to free the country’s citizens from the current economic crisis.



He claims that for Ghana to turn around its economic fortunes, it needs experience rather than someone who learns via trial and error.



He was speaking to National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters at Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti region.



“Who doesn’t enjoy rest? I have been a president before and all that would have been required of me is to enjoy retirement with my lady Lordina. But I won’t be able to sleep if I don’t come back. It is important for the experienced ones to come back and rescue the nation,” he said to loud cheers from party supporters.



He said his return has been necessitated by the difficult situation the country finds itself, adding it has to be returned to default settings.



“When you are working with a laptop and it begins to misbehave, you need to reset it so you can continue using it. So we need to reset Ghana so future generations can build on it,” he added.



The flagbearer aspirant of the NDC lamented that apart from the suffering of Ghanaians, businesses are collapsing under President Akufo-Addo’s administration.



The government he stated is also harassing owners with taxes and threatening to shut them down if they do not pay the taxes.



Ahead of the NDC primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023, Mr Mahama has visited four regions to court the support of party delegates.



He will be contesting the race with former Finance Minister; Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Kumasi Mayor; Kojo Bonsu and UK-based businessman, Ernest Korbeah.