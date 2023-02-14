We need to pay attention to Bawku - Yaw Obeng Manu to media

General News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Editor of the Ghanaian Publisher Newspaper, Yaw Obeng Manu, argues the media has paid little to no attention to renewed disturbances in Bawku.



According to him, the media has a role in ensuring peace prevails in the region as prolonged conflicts can affect the entire nation.



“For the past few weeks, we as the media have not given the much-needed attention to happenings in Bawku. We need to start paying attention to happenings in Bawku so it doesn’t escalate. We need to make sure peace prevails and this long-term conflict is brought to an end,” he stated in an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Awudu Mahama argues if the Bawku conflict is not resolved quickly with support from the media, there is a chance jihadist in Burkina Faso can take advantage of the situation and infiltrate Ghana, posing a greater threat to Ghana’s security.



“We need to focus and pay attention to matters arising in Bawku. We cannot let Bawku to be destroyed and as media practitioners, we should go into the matter try to understand the situation and help resolve it peacefully just as it was done in Dagbon,” he added.

The editor argues Ghanaians take the existing peace in Ghana for granted until something untoward happens, this he considers as needing immediate attention.



The Bawku conflict has persisted over the years between the Mamprusis and Kusasis, leaving scores of people dead and others sustaining injuries.



About 10 people reportedly perished in the recent disturbances, with economic activities, education and healthcare are adversely affected.

Military personnel deployed to the area to restore peace have been accused of being behind the death of the residents which they have denied.



Measures including curfews, restrictions on movement of people and vehicles, non-wearing of smocks among others have been imposed in the area while batches of armed forces personnel stationed there to help curb the conflict.



The government had also advised the feuding factions to go by the Supreme Court verdict on the matter in 2003 to ensure peace but all efforts seemed not to be yielding positive results.