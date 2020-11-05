Politics of Thursday, 5 November 2020

We need to kick out corrupt Nana Addo - PPP



The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) has asked Ghanaian voters to kick out what they have termed as the Kyebi clan government which they say is led by President Akufo-Addo.



Running mate of the party Kofi Asamoah-Siaw addressing the media today accused the president of running a family and friends government, a situation he added has led to an unprecedented level of corruption scandals.



He was reacting to the controversial Agyapa deal which the Special Prosecutor has labelled as a family and friends deal.



The Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has stated that the AGYAPA Deal is fraught with Favouritism, Cronyism, Nepotism.



According to his 67-page report on his risk assessment on the deal, he said, the entities for the Agyapa deal were not chosen on merit.



He said consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.



He further disclosed that the selection and appointment of advisors for the agreement did not meet the “fundamentals of probity, transparency, and accountability.”



He explained that “All the parties to the Mandate Agreement are deemed to have known the law but ignored it with impunity in signing and implementing the Mandate Agreement which is null and void ab initio as violating the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) and the Public Procurement Authority Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended. This conduct which appears to have been in furtherance of the suspected bid-rigging, in the assessment of this Office severely lowered the risk of corruption, and rendered them a low risk enterprise in the Agyapa Royalties Transactions process and their approval. It is with these new lenses that the analysis of the risk of corruption, and anti-corruption assessments of the legality of the engagement of the other services providers and underwriters on the recommendations of the Transaction Advisors acting as the Ministry of Finance’s procurement entity tender committee contrary to Part VI of the Public Procurement Act, 2003 (Act 663) as amended, and Sections 7 and 25 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) afore-quoted were made.”



“It was further analyzed and assessed that the Transaction Advisor(s) nonetheless, went ahead to identify and recommend services providers and underwriters to the Ministry of Finance for appointment by the Republic of Ghana. The Ministry acted contrary to the Public Procurement Authority Act and the Public Financial Management Act in delegating the power to appoint services providers and/or other underwriters to the unlawfully appointed Transaction Advisor(s). The Transaction Advisor(s) whose selection and appointment by the Ministry of Finance did not measure up favourably to the analysis of the risk of corruption and anti-corruption assessment that meets the fundamentals of probity, transparency and accountability was/were potentially susceptible to undue influence, favouritism, cronyism, nepotism, and all forms of discrimination abhorred under the 1992 Constitution leading to the suspected packing of the services provider and underwriters position with entities not chosen on merit,” Martin Amidu added.



In his reaction on behalf of the party, the running mate indicated this would not have happened if the President had not surrounded himself with his clan members to steal from the state and deprive Ghanaians of development.



He advised Ghanaians to remove the Nana Addo led administration because he has selected a few clan members who are now in charge in managing the resources of the state.



“Nana Addo is now managing Ghana with a small clan known as the Kyebi clan government. It is not a tribe, it is not an ethnic group but a clan who have taken over the affairs of state and capturing every part of Ghana.”



“You have refused to give opportunity other intellectuals from other parts of Ghana and only using your family members to rule. We can no longer entertain such a government. The new normal is now a one-term government. The president ad his clan must be kicked out. We cannot allow them to remain in government. The Kyebi clan government must end in 2020. We can no longer entertain them”.

