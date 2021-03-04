General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

We need to hear from our MPs - Adomako Baafi on LGBT

play videoFormer Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Yaw Adomako Baafi

Former Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party, Lawyer Yaw Adomako Baafi has urged the various Members of Parliament (MPs) to openly declare their stance on the LGBTQI issues which have raised a lot of discussions in the country.



The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the activities of LGBTQI are not going to be legalized under his administration.



“I have said it before, and let me stress it again, that it will not be under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo that same-sex marriage will be legal,” he said at the installation of the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church held in Asante Mampong.



Speaking to this, Adomako Baafi commended the President for boldly declaring his stand and urged the MPs to also do same.







