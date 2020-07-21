General News of Tuesday, 21 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

We need to follow procedures before inviting Hawa Koomson – Police

MP for Awutu Senya East, Hawa Koomson

The Central Regional Police Command says since Mavis Hawa Koomson is a sitting MP, there are procedures to be followed before she can be invited for questioning.



This comes after the Awutu Senya East Constituency lawmaker admitted to firing a gunshot at the Step to Christ registration center in the constituency.



A section of the public has called for the legislator, who doubles as the Minister for Special Development, to be arrested for endangering the lives of all those present at the registration center.



Giving an update on the issue, PRO for the Central Regional Police Command, DSP Irene Oppong, said Mrs. Koomson is yet to be invited over the incident.



She explained that as a Member of Parliament, there are procedures to be followed before Mrs. Koomson can be invited.



She, however, added that the Police has begun the processes to invite the Awutu Senya East lawmaker for questioning.



“We have gathered information through informants and also the media today that there are people who have voluntarily come out to confess their involvement in some of the activities that happened there,” DSP Oppong told Accra-based Citi FM.



“They are the people we are inviting to come and help us with investigations. We’ll invite Honourable Mavis Hawa Koomson to come and assist us, but then there is a procedure.”



The Police PRO further explained: “If you intend to invite a sitting MP to come to the police station to assist with the investigation, there is a procedure so we have started the procedure as a police agency and it will be forwarded to her and we expect that she will assist us in this.



“Police is a procedural work and again we have the service instruction that gives us the directions on how you go about your investigations and we also have the criminal procedure which also aids us in doing our work.”



Meanwhile, Mrs. Koomson has defended her actions insisting “I gave those warning shots to protect myself.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.