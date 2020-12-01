General News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

We need to ensure Ayawaso West is not tagged as a violence hotspot – Lydia Alhassan to constituents

play videoMember of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency, Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon Constituency Lydia Seyram Alhassan has urged her constituents to remain peaceful in the upcoming polls.



According to her, constituents must unite and work together to demystify the stigma of being tagged as a hotspot for violence during and after the elections.



The New Patriotic Party's Parliamentary Candidate for the constituency speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb said “Let's preach the message of peace to our friends, colleagues, family that this country is only one that we have, we are all Ghanaians and we must work and come together as one people despite our choice of political parties and differences."



“We can be united irrespective of whichever party we associate ourselves with. Let’s continue to maintain the peace that we have enjoyed and this constituency [Ayawaso West Wuogon] of ours shouldn’t be labelled or tagged as a hotspot for violence. Let's all come together and demystify that,” Lydia Alhassan urged.



Meanwhile, the Special Voting exercise began at 7 am today in selected polling stations across all 275 constituencies nationwide.



The exercise will witness a total of 109,577 personnel made up of security agencies, staff of the Electoral Commission and Journalists casting their Presidential and Parliamentary ballots ahead of the main December 7 general elections.





