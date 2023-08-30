We need support as disabled farmers – GFD

General News of Wednesday, 30 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Federation of Disability (GFD) Cocoa Farmers Association, Ghana Blind Union branch, is seeking assistance from the government, NGOs, philanthropists, individuals, and groups to secure farming tools for their operations.



The Association is seeking tricycles (Aboboyaa) spraying machines, and branded t-shirts to facilitate farm movement, market produce, and effectively identify their Cocoa farms.



Frederick Armah Tawiah, Chairman of the Association, who has personally dug about 45 feet well (manpower) to mitigate water challenges in his area, Subri Nkwanta, explained that they will appreciate the support.



The Association was established to unite farmers under one umbrella for mutual support, implementing a ‘susu’ initiative, where one farmer receives the money until the last one does, he said.



"As a farmer, I saw a need to mobilise other farmers so that we could band together and support one another. It was significant because banding together as disabled farmers allows us to share experience and knowledge while also financially supporting one another. We all help and support one another. We also support ourselves through labour, but this has become difficult due to a lack of farm tools. That is why we are asking for help. We require farm tools and, most importantly, transportation to transport our farm produce.”



He mentioned that farmers plant and harvest various crops, and using himself as an example, he stated that he plants and harvests several crops.