We need reliable data for national planing - KMA Director to GSS

Regional News of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Joseph Marfo, Contributor

The Coordinating Director of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Mr Ekuamoah Boateng has said, an accurate and reliable data would be needed at the end of the 2021 Digital Population and Housing Census (PHC) to help the nation plan towards its development.



Speaking at the passing out ceremony of 270 National Trainers of the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS), after an eight-day Face-to-face Training in Kumasi, Mr Ekuamoah Boateng said, the 2021 PHC is an important national exercise because the aim is to get an updated and accurate data to aid in national development.



According to him, the country can not plan towards proper development if the data of its people living a particular area, their sex, age, assets among others are unknown.



“In planning, if you don’t get the accurate number of the people, your plan will be unsuccessful and this will bring no development,” he stated.



He further annihilated that, the impending PHC will assist to accumulate reliable data at the national and district levels to accelerate the growth of the nation.



The KMA Coordinating Director however advised the 270 National Trainers for Ashanti Region to offer sacrifice, commitment and self-dedication because the quality of data to be generated in the 2021 PHC largely depends on them.



He added that, once they have been selected to participate in the PHC, the country expects a lot from them to make the exercise a success.



“Ghana has trusted a lot of confidence in you and we expect a lot from you. We expect quality of service from you, the participants of the 2021 PHC.”



The Ashanti Regional Statistician, Dr Kobina Abaka Ansah on the other hand told NewstimesGh.com in an interview that, the participants had undergone an eight-day Face-to-Face rigorous training. About 50 out of the 270 will be dropped to pave the way for the best participants to train regional trainers for the 2021 PHC.



He revealed that, the GSS is anticipating about 6 million people in Ashanti Region to be enrolled in the 2021 digital PHC.