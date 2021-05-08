We need non-partisan approach to stop galamsey – Osei Adade

Regional News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Communication Team Member, Nana Kwame Osei Adade, says the nation required a broad-based non-partisan approach to clamp down on the illegal small-scale mining activities, which have contaminated river bodies, among other challenges.



According to him, he is confident Samuel Abu Jinapor will tap into the knowledge and expertise of chiefs, opinion leaders, political parties, and security agencies, among other stakeholders, to stop the illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey, once and for all.



Nana Kwame Osei Adade said President Akufo-Addo had given his unalloyed support to halt the galamsey menace and was prepared to provide the requisite support to that cause.



“We must name, shame and punish people. We should have the courage to deal with politicians who are involved in illegal mining. Government has a role to play. We can’t allow illegal mining to thrive in our communities," Nana Kwame Osei Adade told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He asked the Minerals Commission to speed up the issuance of licensing regime for mining concessions to prevent any illegal activities.