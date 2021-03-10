General News of Wednesday, 10 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

We need more time to debate SoNA 2021 - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna iddrisu wants more time to be able to debate the SoNA

To be permitted only two days to debate and scrutinize the contents of the State of the Nation Address by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is too limited a time.



This is according to Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament.



According to him, as reported by citinewsroom.com, it raises a lot of concerns that for such an important debate as that on the SoNA, they have only been given a two-day window this time, as against the conventional three days that was allowed in the past.



“Less than 72 hours for debating issues that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented to Parliament yesterday is woefully inadequate for adequate and proper scrutiny. The time is inadequate even for you to gather research,” he complained.



He made this known during a roundtable discussion on Ghana’s 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic: Leveraging on its Composition for Reforms organized by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) in Tamale.



He cited for instance, the matter on the Ghana Card number which is expected to serve as Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Tax Identification Number (TIN) from April 1.



“The fact that you have a national ID card does not make you a contributor of SSNIT pensions and beneficiary of pensions,” he said.



He added that “The idea is a good one, but I need research to debate him, but I have only today and tomorrow to prepare for the debate."