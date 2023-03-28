‘We need more of these slaps’ – Barker-Vormawor reacts to fight between police and soldiers in Accra

General News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

The lead convener of the #FixtheCountry movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has reacted to a viral video of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces and the Ghana Police Service fighting in public.



The video, which was earlier reported by GhanaWeb, showed some men in military uniforms engaging in a scuffle with some other uniformed men.



According to the editor of the Finder Newspaper, Elvis Darko, who shared a video of the incident on Facebook, the scuffle happened after the soldiers attacked an ununiformed policeman.



In a Facebook post shared on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, Barker-Vormawor said that the policeman who was initially attacked was a chief inspector.



He added that other police officers confronted the military during the incident, which happened in front of the Accra Regional Police Command, and this resulted in a brawl.



“Yesterday, several military men accosted and slapped a Police Officer (Chief Inspector) right in front of the Accra Regional Police Command.



“Other police officers confronted the military. This turned into a melee,” parts of the post read.



“Can someone please share the number of the Army Public Affairs Director so I can tell him we need more of these slaps for God and country?” he added.



