We need hospitals, schools, not a cathedral – TUC boss

General News of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Secretary General of the Trade Union Congress, TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah, has thrown his support behind the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, in his fight against the construction of the National Cathedral.



It came to light at a forum dubbed 'Ghana’s Day of Shame' organised by the Socialist Movement of Ghana on February 24, 2023.



The event saw in attendance many stalwarts in Ghana’s politics including former Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Paul Afoko, founding member of the NPP, Dr. Nyhaho Nyaho Tamakloe, former flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party, Dr Abu Sakara and some members of the diplomatic mission to Ghana, including Cuba’s Ambassador to Ghana, Algeria, China, Namibia and Russia all in attendance.



Addressing the gathering, TUC’s General Secretary reiterated his opposition to the construction of the National Cathedral and called on Mr Ablakwa to do all he can to convert the construction of the cathedral into a hospital if the NDC comes to power.



“We don't need to use state resources to build a cathedral. What saddens my heart was that when TUC started the campaign against the construction of the cathedral nobody minded.



“We will back our brother here to change the plan of building a cathedral when in fact we don't need a cathedral.



“We need hospitals and schools, we don't need a cathedral,'' he stated