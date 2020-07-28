General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

We need education that goes beyond access, numbers – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is John Mahama's running mate

The 2020 Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has underscored the need to set an agenda specially related to youth and gender in the current political and economic climate.



She said she espouses four crucial factors in this.



Addressing members of the NDC at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) at her unveiling on Monday, the immediate past Minister of Education said Ghanaians must be mindful of the fact that 60 per cent of the population will be Under-30 in a few years.



Therefore, she recommends, it is crucial to reform systems to effectively address the aspirations of the youth.



She also highlighted an area she is most familiar with, education.



For her, the country must go beyond access and numbers and rather think of “meaningful, quality and comprehensive” education that responds to the actual future.



Prof Opoku-Agyemang was speaking for the first time on policy after being named the running mate of John Dramani Mahama on Monday, July 6.



The decision by the former president is said to have been overwhelmingly supported by the Council of Elders and the National Executive Committee (NEC).



Prof Opoku-Agyemang expressed gratitude to NDC’s rank and file including founder Jerry John Rawlings – who was conspicuously missing at the event – for accepting the leader’s nomination.



“My boss JM, by your choice, you have turned the struggles of so many women who have come before this moment into a probability,” she indicated.



“We and I mean men, women, our youth and children, we all have a chance to finally make real our dreams of serving this country at high levels, of removing doubts and proving once again that we are capable.”



She said she accepted the nomination “after serious reflection, consultations, prayers and encouragement of colleagues, friends, and family.”



Prof Opoku-Agyemang is expected to be in her home region, Central Region, on Tuesday, July 28 to interact with the supporters of the NDC.



She admitted that interactions will be different this time around as a result of COVID-19.

