Health News of Saturday, 6 February 2021

Source: 3 News

We need additional proof that Hydrogen Peroxide prevents coronavirus – GHS

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Asiedu Bekoe

Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Asiedu Bekoe, has said his outfit is not against claims by a former Provost of the College of Health Sciences of the University of Ghana, Emeritus Prof. Andrews Seth Ayettey that hydrogen peroxide prevents coronavirus.



Dr. Bekoe told Abena Tabi on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, February 6, that the GHS requires additional evidence to that effect before it accepts the claim.



“We are not against it per se, what we are saying is that we need more evidence to that effect,” he said.



Meanwhile, Prof Ayettey has insisted that there is concrete evidence that Hydrogen Peroxide works in the prevention of coronavirus, has insisted.



He also told Abena Tabi on the same show that he is prepared to share documents to the effect with the GHS and the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).



His comments come after the GMA has cautioned the general public against the use of hydrogen peroxide for the prevention of COVID-19.



The GMA in a statement on Thursday, February 4 said Hydrogen Peroxide has not been approved for the prevention and treatment of Coronavirus.



Prof Ayettey had earlier recommended Hydrogen peroxide use as immediate protection against the virus.



He said “In our on-going observational studies, we have become even more convinced about the efficacy of this solution, realizing that eight frontline nurses in the COVID-19 management team at a District Hospital using hydrogen peroxide had not contracted the disease and had tested negative since May 2020.



"In comparison, 62 of their colleagues not using peroxide had contracted the disease by end of December 2020. In a Google survey to determine hydrogen peroxide use we noted that, even though the number of respondents was few, none using hydrogen peroxide had had COVID-19 or had tested positive for the virus. Also, none of those we know using hydrogen peroxide has been diagnosed with the disease.



“Recently, a friend who was not using hydrogen peroxide had COVID-19. His wife, three elderly children, and mother-in-law who had been with him for 5 days and who all tested positive for the virus were encouraged to use hydrogen peroxide for mouth washing, throat gargling and nose cleansing, in addition to their prescribed medications of vitamin C, Ivermectin and Zinc. After two weeks, they all tested negative. None progressed to develop clinical symptoms of the disease.



“We have noted too that prophylactic use of hydrogen peroxide has been recommended by the American Dental Association for Dental practice; the Dental Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has adopted this. In Italy, hydrogen peroxide is also the main ingredient for mass disinfestation. Besides, hydrogen peroxide is an important component in hand sanitizers recommended by the WHO.” He added.