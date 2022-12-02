‘We need a proper coach with technical know-how’ – Sam George reacts to Black Stars Word Cup exit

General News of Friday, 2 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has bemoaned the early exit of the senior men’s national team of Ghana, the Black Stars, from the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



In a tweet shared after the Black Stars’ defeat to Uruguay in their last group game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, the MP said that the defeat shows that the stars need a proper coach.



He added that officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) should stop interfering in the selection of players for the team.



“Four takeaways from this defeat; We need a proper coach with technical know-how. The GFA Executives need to stop interfering in team selection,” parts of the MP’s tweet read.



The MP, however, indicated that Ghanaians can find some solace in the fact that Uruguay has also exited the tournament.



“Even if we lost, we are going home with Uruguay,” Sam George said.



The Black Stars were eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing by 2-0 to Uruguay in their final match of the group stages.



Giorgian de Arrascaeta's two goals for Uruguay were not enough to get them through to the next round of the tournament as South Korea beat Portugal 2-1.



The Black Stars had a slow start in the game as Uruguay was on fire from the blast of the whistle.



However, Ghana's first chance in the game which fell to Jordan Ayew nearly saw him score but Sergio Rochet pulled a good save which saw Kudus go in for a rebound.



Read the MP’s tweet below:





Four take aways from this defeat;



1. We need a proper coach with technical know how

2. The GFA Executives need to stop interfering in team selection

3. Even if we lost, we are going home with Uruguay

4. Now can our government officials come back home to their real jobs. — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) December 2, 2022

IB/BOG