We need a comprehensive commission to probe other abuses by National Security - Lawyer

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Private legal practitioner and broadcast journalist lawyer Samson Lardi Anyenini has called for a comprehensive constitutional commission of inquiry inro experiences of persons who have been allegedly assaulted by the National Security operatives.



Reacting to the outcome of the probe by the National Security Ministry into the assault of Caleb Kudah of Citi FM/Citi Fm, he described the outcome as swift.



The lawyer who had earlier expressed belief in the account of the journalist stated that after the inquiry, there must also be a prior presidential undertaking to accept and implement the report of a truly eminent panel without variation.



The National Security Ministry has in a statement explained the National Security operatives who stormed Citi FM/Citi TV breached standard operating procedures in Caleb Kudah arrest.



Lt. Col. Agyeman has been directed to report to the Chief of Defence for further probe and appropriate sanctions.



Three Police officers are to be investigated by the Ghana Police Service and possibly face disciplinary action.



Mr. Kan-Dapaah in the statement said: “The Committee [that investigated the case] established that the conduct of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) and some police officers at the Ministry on the said day was inappropriate and contravened the Ministry’s standard operating procedures.”



“The secondment of Lieutenant Colonel Frank Agyeman (Director of Operations) at the Ministry has been reversed. The officer is to report to the Chief of Defence for further investigations and appropriate action” he added in the statement.



Reacting to this, lawyer Anyenini said: ”A good start with almost unprecedented swiftness. Looks preliminary with expected substantive phase for biting administrative sanctions. What is really needed is a comprehensive constitutional commission of inquiry approach to hear experiences of those who have suffered these egregious unconstitutional unlawful criminal abuses inappropriately labelled as 'inappropriate' and partly factually as 'contravention of standard operating procedures.' There must be a prior presidential undertaking to accept and implement the report of a truly eminent panel without variation. Like the OneGhanaMovement proposes, it must extend to NIB and the recommendations must incorporate the Emile Short Commission’s. Eyes must remain on the ball. We get what we insist our servants must do.”