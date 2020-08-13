General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Mike Asante, Contributor

We need US$60m to fix dilapidated drainage system – TMA

TMA office complex

The Tema Metropolitan Assembley (TMA) has indicated that it will need a whopping US$60 million to entirely replace the broken sewage system in communities under its jurisdiction.



The reaction of TMA follows calls by residents that they are been engulfed in greywaters and faecal residues which spill into their homes due to a total breakdown of the central sewage system in the area.



Explaining the situation which is worsening by the day to this reporter, Metropolitan Waste Management Director in Tema, Derick Tata-Anku lamented that the channels which were designed to cater for 20,000 to 40,000 people six decades ago, have to serve a population of over 360,000 currently. “There is immense pressure on the facility designed for about 20,000 to 40,000 people 60 years ago. Since the drainage system were first constructed, there has been no expansion on the facility. Now, Tema has a population of 360,000 but we are still depending on the same system.



“The assembly has tried to work with other partners and has to do a total rehabilitation of the system. But the financial aspect is beyond TMA’s handling. When we are looking at a project of over US$ 60 million, what revenue can we raise to do that? It’s huge money. So, we really need an intervention,” he averred.



A visit by this reporter to the area revealed that activities of squatters who have encroached on sewer lines have also adversely affected the free-flow of greywaters – a situation which has led to the outbreak of diseases and other related problems.



The irate residents say faecal matter from the homes of neighbours find their way into their homes, while those in flats say they have had to live with the unbearable stench of their own excreta as the sewage system has collapsed.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.