We need Security Tax to fund the activities of Police – Peace Watch CEO

Peace Watch Ghana, a non-governmental organisation working to promote peace, security, and stability, has proposed the introduction of a Security Tax.



Executive Director Madam Nyonlopa Daniels says her outfit will lobby for the establishment of a Special Security Tax in Ghana to raise funds to support the activities and safety of police personnel.



It is for this reason that they are seeking collaboration with the Publishers and Owners of Newspapers and Online News portals.



At the meeting, the idea of a Security Tax to help raise funds to support the police service and enhance security was lauded by all present.



She argued that the tax, when established, would also be used to provide logistics support for other security services in the country and enhance the general security situation in the country.



She suggested that we eliminate some annoyance taxes and substitute the security tax in an interview with Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.



He claimed that security was expensive and that Ghana could learn from other nations that make significant investments in safety and security.



She also suggested that because the general elections in 2024 would be so important, our security agencies, especially the Police service, should be given the funding they need to perform their jobs effectively.



“Every Ghanaian should do their part to ensure Ghana’s safety and security.” Because it is our duty to protect people and property, there won’t be any violence leading up to, during, or after the 2024 elections. This is the reason I suggested the security tax. It will contribute significantly to the funding of the Police’s operations. The current IGP and his officers are working hard, but they could do a lot better with more funding.”