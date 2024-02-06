We must work expeditiously to pass anti-LGBTQ+, Affirmative Action Bill before end of this session - Speaker

General News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has asked Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill and the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, also know as the anti LGBTQ+ bill, is passed before the House rises.



These, he said, should be passed without further delay, urging the MPs to work on them expeditiously.



Delivering his opening remark at the commencement of the first meeting of the 4th session of the 8th parliament of the 4th republic, the speaker said;



“… As we begin our sittings, we have before us the Affirmative Action Bill, which we must strive to pass before the end of this session. The same applies to the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values; we must pass these two bills without any further delay. The Parliamentary Transition Bill and the Community Service Bill are the critical Bills: we must work on expeditiously.



“Hon. Members, in just a matter of weeks, we will be presented with the 31st State Of the Nation Address under the Fourth Republic. We have a responsibility to keep the executive informed of the feel and sense of the people, we represent and not patronize leadership. We have to work together in the interest of our dear nation,” he said.



He added that a total of 82 indicative bills are in the agenda of parliament.



These include the Aged Persons Bill 2023, the Competition Bill, 2023; Small Scale Mining Bill, 2023, among others.



In addition, 170 papers, 41 motions and various petitions have been captured to be presented, moved or heard.



