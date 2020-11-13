General News of Friday, 13 November 2020

We must not forget Rawlings for handing over power in 2000 - Dr Tuffour

The late former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Amoako Tuffour has called on Ghanaians to carry on with the spirit of probity and accountability, which the late former President Jerry John Rawlings has left us.



Dr Tuffour mentioned Rawlings’ crusade against extortion in the past through which he launched his probity crusade which brought some pain and favoured others.



"We must admit that when he came, he did things that excited the youth and grassroots, but it also affected. He had people that loved him and those who hated him. We must reconcile and help those who hated him to heal. We need to find ways to move the nation forward. I would not say anything negative, but when he came, there was the spirit of probability. We need to carry it forward."



"Naturally, he stepped on a lot of toes, and these are part of things we must recollect.”



He commended him for handing over power to former President John Agyekum Kufour, adding that it was a legacy he left for Ghanaians.



"People thought he would not hand over power after the NDC the 2020 elections but he surprised his critics and that is something we should not forget about him,” he noted.



"The railways in Ghana and the Ghana Broadcasting flourished under Rawlings.

He did extremely well by extending electricity to the northern part of Ghana, he fought corruption, promoting accountability, but we also remember those he wronged and reconcile them."

