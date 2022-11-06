We must deal with hooting before our politics turns into a shouting contest - NPP

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Director of Communications of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, has expressed concern over the rising spate of hooting incidents in the political space.



Richard Ahiagbah in a Twitter post said it was critical for the issue to be dealt with before politics becomes a shouting contest.



He was reacting to the latest incident of political hooting that hit Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as he delivered his speech at the annual Hogbetsotso Za in Anlo.



He said the hooting at Bawumia "saddened" him not because of his political affiliation but because thought leaders are quiet about "this poor conduct."



"I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at DMB, at Hogbe, not only that I'm an NPP, but becos of the deafening silence of thought leaders at this poor conduct which is fast becoming the norm. We must deal with it b4 our politics turns into a shouting contest," his tweet read.



Bawumia suffers boos



In a Joy News video cited by GhanaWeb, the Vice President is captured enumerating what he called accomplishments of the government. His listing was punctuated by boos and jeers from a section of the crowd.



It was at the end of his listing that he made comments relating to the state of the economy, admitting among others that times were hard and government had the task of ensuring that relief is brought to the populace.



After a list of infrastructure, technological and education sector deliverables of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government, he concluded thus:



“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we have more to do. There is a lot more, Ghanaians are facing a major increase in the cost of living, the cost of fuel prices, food prices and so on. And we have to do more to make sure we can relieve the burdens of Ghanaians,” he stressed.



Videos that circulated on social media showed Bawumia’s arrival amid cheers from onlookers who had gathered to celebrate the festival with the Awomefia Togbui Sri III and the people of Ho.



Bawumia did not appear disrupted or disturbed by the incident but it appears he sent a subtle message to the booing crowd at the end of his list of accomplishments.



“This is accomplishments, this is accomplishment. There are many people who don’t like to hear good news but it is good news. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have much more to do.”













I am saddened by my kinsmen hooting at DMB, at Hogbe, not only that I'm an NPP, but becos of the deafening silence of thought leaders at this poor conduct which is fast becoming the norm. We must deal with it b4 our politics turns into a shouting contest #Hogbetsotso2022 #Ghana pic.twitter.com/f9cZ29ZW6G — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) November 6, 2022

SARA