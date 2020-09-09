General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

We must continue to be each other’s keeper – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia with Madam Daari Pogo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admonished Ghanaians to show love and compassion for one another, especially the vulnerable in society, stressing that we must continue to be each other’s keeper.



The Vice President gave the piece of advice on after handing over a two-bedroom self-contained fully furnished house to a disabled old woman( a cured leper who is also blind) in Motori, a village in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region.



Madam Daari Pogo who virtually went down in tears over the gesture emotionally moved the Vice President and his entourage who had visited the community on Tuesday



The story of the abandonment of the 82-year-old woman came to light after a Joy News Documentary aired it spearheaded by Seth Kwame Boateng. Ms Daari Pogo had been compelled to live in a tiny mud hut that barely protected her with her granddaughter.



She lived in abject poverty and squalor, subsisting each and every day.



Her touching story elicited help from the Vice President, who had watched the documentary. He immediately set out to provide decent accommodation for the old lady and her granddaughter.



Relating the donation on Facebook, Dr Bawumia wrote “Today, on my Upper West regional tour, I visited 82-year-old madam Daari Pogo, a cured leper who had been abandoned by her family at Gurungu motori in the Wa West district.



A few months ago, I was inspired by a Joy News documentary which depicted the sorry plight of Daari Pogo, who was forced to live in a dilapidated 5 meters by 6-meter mud hut with her granddaughter Adjara after her abandonment. As a result, I built for her a two-bedroom self-contained house.



As the Patron of the Lepers Aid Society, today is a happy day in my life and I thank God for what he has done for Madam Pogo.



We must continue to be each other’s keeper.”



Many have expressed gratitude to the Vice President for his kind gesture to the vulnerable lady.

