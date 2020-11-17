Politics of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

We must build museums to commemorate our Heads of State - Nana Ofori Owusu

play videoNana Ofori Owusu, PPP National Chairman

National Chairman of the Progressive People's Party (PPP), Nana Ofori Owusu has called for the establishment of monuments for Presidents of Ghana.



According to him, a law should be enacted to ensure that Heads of State have museums to commemorate them.



Nana Ofori Owusu said this while commenting on the demise of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Mr. Rawlings passed away at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Thursday, November 12, 2020, following a short ailment.



He died at the age of 73.



Nana Ofori Owusu argued that, "there should be something passed in Parliament to give honour to our past leaders which will become a law. It shouldn't be when the leader dies that we have to start thinking about what to do or not for the leader''.



He called on the government to seize the opportunity to permanently honour former Presidents of the country as they live and not just when they die.



"The entire nation must come together and institutionalize something permanent for our former Heads of State. Our former President Kufour is alive, we must go to his hometown and build for him a big museum . . . This is a permanent solution to give respect to all of our former Presidents," he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo".





