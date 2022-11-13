'We miss you Papa J' - Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings writes

General News of Sunday, 13 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings, has stated that she misses her father.



According to her, the memory of her father still lives in her heart, two years after his passing.



Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



JJ, as he is known popularly, had been on admission at the hospital for close to a week for an undisclosed ailment.



He was 73.



In a post on her Facebook timeline remembering her late father, the MP for Klottey Korle Constituency, posted a photo of herself and her dad with the caption:



"2 years on, you’re still in our hearts. We miss you Papa J."



