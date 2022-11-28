We made a mistake approving Ofori-Atta as finance minister - Ricketts-Hagan

General News of Monday, 28 November 2022

Ranking Member of the Privileges Committee of Parliament, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan, has said that the decision by the minority caucus of the House to approve Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was a mistake.



Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ricketts-Hagan said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs were divided on the approval of Ofori-Atta but came to a consensus to allow him to go through.



Ricketts-Hagan, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, intimated that the current hardships have proven that the NDC MPs who were against his approval were right.



“We got it wrong in getting Ken Ofori-Atta to serve as finance minister. There was a divided position on that (amongst the minority caucus). Eventually, a collective decision was made, which I still think was the wrong decision.



“I don’t need reasons to give that it was a wrong decision then because obviously, if you look at what is happening or what has happened since he was appointed the finance minister, it tells you obviously that he wasn’t supposed to be the guy to be there,” he said.



He did, however, state that some factions' claims that NDC MPs failed Ghanaians by failing to hold Ofori-Atta accountable are false.



According to him, the majority caucus is more to blame because they have been urging the finance minister.



