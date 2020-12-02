Politics of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: My News GH

We’ll vote against ‘violent’ Karbo - Aggrieved NPP Youth in Lawra

MP for Lawra Constituency, Anthony Karbo.

Aggrieved Youth of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Lawra Constituency of the Upper West Region say they will vote massively against the current Member of Parliament(MP) for the Constituency, Anthony Karbo.



The Youth who are led by Akilu Suraj say they do not want Anthony Karbo as Member of Parliament(MP) and will vote and ensure others also vote him out for the unfair treatment meted at the Chairman of the Constituency.



The youth believe that Anthony Karbo does not deserve their mandate and that he will sink deep in this year’s election.



Akilu Suraj who spoke in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com said the Party took the vehicle of the embattled Chairman of the constituency with Armed Robbers adding that “if we vote for Karbo, we will have people raising guns and other ammunition”.



“We are not happy if Donko is not happy so we will throw our weight behind him and where he goes is where we will also go,” another member of the aggrieved NPP Youth in Laura said in an interview with Citi TV.





