We'll use laptops to replace textbooks in Senior High Schools this year - Bawumia assures

General News of Sunday, 28 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Education, under the guidance of the government, is making preparations to introduce laptops as replacements for textbooks in Senior High Schools (SHS) nationwide.



During the 60th Anniversary celebration of the Hohoe Evangelical Presbyterian Senior High School, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the announcement, stating that the laptops would be equipped with textbooks and other teaching and learning materials for use during lessons.



Dr. Bawumia emphasized that the initiative aims to prepare students to thrive in the global village.



He expressed the importance of investing in education as a means to propel the country forward in the right direction and build future nation builders.



During his speech on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia said, "The Minister for Education has also assured me that this year, we'll start the replacement of textbooks with laptops that have textbooks embedded in Senior High Schools."



This new initiative follows the launch of the One-teacher One-laptop project on September 3, 2021, by the government. The project was initiated to provide SHS teachers with modern resources to enhance teaching and learning.



As of December 11, 2021, the Ghana Education Service reported that 80% of the laptops designated for teachers had already been distributed. The implementation of laptops as textbook replacements is expected to take place before the end of 2023.