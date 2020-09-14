General News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: Class FM

We’ll use Jehovah’s Witness strategy in campaigning – Mahama

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is adopting a Jehovahs Witness strategy in executing its 2020 campaigns.



Speaking to Benjamin Akakpo in an exclusive interview on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Monday, 14 September 2020, he flagbearer of the NDC said the party’s campaigns are a bit “more targeted now” because of the restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We’re going to emphasise more door-to-door campaigns, house-to-house, and, so, once the campaigns kick off; it has kicked off, we’re going to have our people knocking on people’s doors, going to lorry stations and then speaking to taxi, drivers, speaking to Okada riders, and that kind of thing”.



“It’s going to be like a Jehovah’s Witness kind of thing”, Mr Mahama said, explaining: “You send out people with little flyers to go and speak to people”.





