Source: Peace FM

We'll track down missing excavators and hand them over to rightful owners - Mahama

play videoThe excavators were used by illegal small scale miners

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to 'track down' all the missing excavators which were reported missing under the ruling government.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been criticizing the ruling government for their inability to locate the missing excavators and to prosecute the individuals who were allegedly involved in the scandal.



The flagbearer of the NDC speaking at the manifesto launch of the party said when he assumes office as President, his government will "will track down and take the excavators that are missing; we will return them to the rightful owners"



"We will improve the mining sector" he added.



A next NDC administration will also:



a. partner with mining equipment owners to support small-scale miners due to equipment challenges of the small-scale mining sector



b. establish mini-processing plants in strategic mining locations to support and improve metallurgical recovery of mined ore, leading to increased revenue generation



c. take stock of existing large-scale mining concessions to make abandoned lands available for small and medium scale mining operations



d. promote legal and properly regulated and operated medium and small-scale mining to become attractive and well-paid business ventures, creating jobs for the youth



e. re-issue confiscated legitimate mining licenses to miners



f. return seized legitimate concessions to their owners”



Background



It may be recalled that in February 2020, excavators that were seized by the government from illegal small scale miners were reported missing.



Subsequently, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng wrote to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to investigate the disappearance of the excavators.



The central Regional Vice-Chairman of the NPP, Horace Ekow Ewusi and some five other persons were also invited by the CID over their alleged role in the matter to assist in investigations.









