'We'll surely get you' - Police hunts Oyibi block factory robbers

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The police is on a manhunt to arrest some robbers who attacked a block factory at Appolonia City, a suburb of Oyibi in Accra, on 14 October 2023.



One person died in the robbery.



The gang, numbering about five, during the attack, also made away with an unspecified amount of money and mobile phones belonging to the victims.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy while investigations and intelligence operations continue to get the robbers arrested to face justice.



The police, in a statement, assured the public that "we will surely get them".