General News of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

We'll support you with our 'witchcraft' - Akwamu Queen mother to Naana Jane

The Queen-mother is hopeful Prof Opoku Agyemang will be Ghana's first female Vice President

The Paramount Queen-mother of Akwamu Traditional Area, Nana Afrakoma has pledged her support for NDC running mate Prof. Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang, commending her for her courage in accepting the task.



She said women all over Ghana and the world at large are proud to have her rise to such a high political position.



The Paramount Queen-mother was hopeful, through Prof Jane Nana Opoku Agyemang, Ghana will have her first female President.



She said, “women are grateful to you for your courage, we will pray for you and support you with everything including our witchcraft.”



On her part, Prof.Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang noted her call on the Queenmother was to seek her blessings as she began her tour of the Eastern region.



The NDC Vice-Presidential candidate begun a five-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region today October 5.



She will interact and deliberate on important issues of national concern with traditional authorities, religious leaders, civil society organizations, and citizens from all walks of life.



In addition, she will be throwing more light on the ‘People’s Manifesto’ and provide further clarity on the NDC’s plan for nation-building, to constituents.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang will tour Asuogyamam, Lower Manya Krobo, Upper Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Okere, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Kade, Akwatia, Lower West Akim, Koforidua and Nkawkaw. She would also tour Abirem, Atiwa East, Fanteakwa North, Abuakwa North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Ayensuano, Upper West Akim, and Nsawam-Adoagyiri.



The Running Mate’s team includes Former Health Minister and Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020 Alex Segbefia, Former Deputy Education Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Deputy Women Organizer, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto , Deputy National Organizer Chief Biney, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister Ms. Emelia Arthur, a Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister Abu Kasangbata, former MCE for Bawku Musah Abdulai, and a Former CEO of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and now spokesperson and head of communications for the running mate Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh.

