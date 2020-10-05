Regional News of Monday, 5 October 2020

'We'll support you to even become president' – Queenmother to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Queenmother of Akwamu Traditional area, Nana Afrakuma II

The Queenmother of the Akwamu Traditional area, Nana Afrakuma II, has affirmed her support for the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.



At the start of Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s tour of the Eastern Region, the Queenmother said the decision by the former Education Minister to accept the choice of a running mate is a great motivation to all women to also aspire to higher positions.



“All women thank her for the position she has accepted to hold and fight for women. She is learned and has the ability to lead as Vice President of Ghana.”



Prof Opoku-Agyermang started her campaign tour of the Eastern Region on Monday, October 5.



The tour started in the Asuogyaman Constituency of the Region. It forms part of preparations ahead of the December 7 elections.





