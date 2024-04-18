We’ll strive to improve the conditions of health workers - GHS Director General

Health News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

The Ghana Health Service is concerned about the increasing number of health professionals traveling abroad for career advancement.



The Service believes this requires a collective effort in addressing it.



Director General of the Service Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye, said the financial aspect is a significant factor influencing some health workers to seek greener opportunities abroad, he said.



"The health service is unable to match the high incentives provided by the opportunities they get abroad.



"However, it will continue to invest in our health sector to give professionals better opportunities," he assured.



Dr. Aboagye affirmed that the service will implement measures to enhance the capacity of health workers and encourage the government to improve their working conditions, enabling them to remain home and serve the nation.



He said the GHS will strive to improve the conditions of health workers, despite not being able to provide them with the same financial support as they receive abroad.



“As a service, we have realized that to retain the health workers, we have to give them, especially those in rural areas, early study leaves and fast-track their promotions so their conditions will improve. But most importantly, this is a collective problem we have to help address as a country.”



Dr. Patrick Kumah Aboagye was speaking on the sidelines of the First Senior Managers Meeting in Kumasi.