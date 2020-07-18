Regional News of Saturday, 18 July 2020

We'll stop Bole-Bamboi NPP Candidate from moving Sawla-Tuna-Kalba residents to register in Bole

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency of the Savannah Region have vowed to stop the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate, David Sei Demah, from moving hundreds of people in the neighbouring Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency to the Bole-Bamboi Constituency to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise.



A statement signed by the NDC Communication Officer for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Bashiru Amantana on 17th July, 2020 said; “we intercepted a group of people, on our way to Gbogdaa Methodist polling station (in Bole-Bamboi) for monitoring numbering over 80 in six tricycles, some on motorcycles moving to Gbogdaa to register for the voter's ID cards and in the course of our interrogation with the group, we were told by some of them that, they were going to register for Ghana cards at Gbogdaa which there were no staffs at Gbogdaa doing Ghana card registration but rather voters ID and the group also revealed that Mr David Sei Demah was the sponsor of their trip and that he was at their community three days ago to convince them to come and register at a community where they have never reside”.



Mr Amantana said; “Our further interrogations also revealed that they had no trace of origin in the community and were typical strangers of the community and as at the time we were interrogating them, some had already passed the Ghana card registration point (Doli) moving towards Gbogdaa community, the few that had passed were already at Gbogdaa Methodist polling station in the queue waiting to be registered”.



According to the Bole- Bamboi Constituency NDC Communication Officer, early on 17th July, 2020 around 8:30 am they had information from some natives of Chencheri in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency that people from Chencheri in tricycles were entering Horriyiri from Sawla to register for the voters identify card.



“In fact, I expected Mr Demah as a candidate who have successfully won his primaries and willing to represent the people of Bole-Bamboi in parliament to defend and protect the laws of the land which is stated in article 42 chapter 7 of the 1992 constitution, laws on registration in registration of voters’ public elections regulations, 1995. C.I.12, qualification for registration that says A person who is a citizen of Ghana and is of 18 years of age or above and is of sound mind and is resident or ordinarily resident in an electoral area; and is not prohibited by any law in force from registering as a voter”.



Mr Amantana said it has now become clear that Mr Demah is desperate and wants to use every means to violate the laws for his personal gain.



“A candidate who is supposed to support peace in the constituency is rather displaying acts that can easily erupt confusion”; he stated.



The Bole-Bamboi NDC Communication said; “We are going to remain vigilant, and make sure that no foreigner gets into our territory with the attempt to register for voter ID”.



He further said; “We have so far monitored this voters registration process peacefully and have built consensus with other political parties in this constituency but that does not mean we are going to allow Mr Demah to make the process a flawed one with this desperate and barbaric actions of his, for this matter we want to send a clear warning to Mr Demah and his followers that we will face them boot for boot and within the remit of the law”.

