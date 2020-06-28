Regional News of Sunday, 28 June 2020

We'll stop Abu Jinapor from busing people to register in Damongo - NDC Chairman

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman for the Savannah Region Alhaji Seidu Imoro has served notice that they will use all means to prevent a Deputy Chief Staff and New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Jinapor from his plans of busing hundreds of people from the Gonja communities in the Kintampo North District of the Bono East Region and other parts of the Savannah Region to the Damongo Constituency of the Savannah Region to register in the impending voter registration exercise.



Speaking on Bole based Nkilgi Fm, Chairman Seidu Imoro also known as Chairman “Bulldozer” or “Man Blessing” said they have picked information that the Deputy Chief of Staff Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has toured the Kintampo North Constituency in the Bono East Region and has plans to move people from the area to the Damongo Constituency to register and vote for him.



“The NDC is working to make sure that no one comes from anywhere to register in Damongo apart from the people of Damongo Constituency who know who is the best person they have to vote for to represent them in Ghana’s parliament”; he said adding “no one will cross from another region or Constituency to register and vote any candidate in another Constituency in the Savannah Region”.



Chairman “Man Blessing” also said; “We want to caution those whom they have gone round to write their names to know that we won’t allow them to come to Damongo because the best people to decide who to lead them is the people of Damongo Constituency and not people who don’t know anything about the Damongo Constituency”.



He also urged all NDC mmebers in the Savannah Region not to be discouraged but come out in their numbers to register and also guarantee those who do not have Ghana Cards or Passports to register.



The Savannah Region NDC Chairman said the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the Electoral Commission which the entire country is not satisfied with, but all should come out and register when the registration starts on 30th June,2020. He also mentioned that those at the “galamsey” areas in the Bole District people should come home and register in their numbers.



Chairman Seidu Imoro said the NDC was fighting a battle for the whole nation and not for NDC as a party and so all those saying NDC has been defeated should rather feel ashamed because their children’s future will be affected with the ruling of the Supreme Court.



“The battle the NDC was fighting was for the entire nation and not for NDC. So those of us saying NDC has been humiliated should rather feel ashamed because your children’s future will be affected”; Chairman Imoro added.



The Savannah Region NDC Chairman urged NDC members not to get demoralised over Supreme Court ruling and urged NDC folks to rather use their anger to come out and register in their numbers.

