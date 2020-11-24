Politics of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

We’ll reward Akufo-Addo with 70,000 votes for his believe in Nanung – Nitiwul assures

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bimbilla Constituency, Dominic Nitiwul, has thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for believing in Nanung.



He disclosed that this gesture would be reciprocated during the December 7 polls with an overwhelming 70,000 votes in a show of their appreciation.



Speaking at a mammoth rally during the visit of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his 3-day tour of the Northern Region, the Defense Minister revealed that the area has three appointees which is a clear manifestation of the President’s confidence in them.



“NPP has done well for the chiefs and people of Bimbilla. NPP deserves 70,000 votes in appreciation because we have a Defense Minister, Regional Minister and an Ambassador,” he revealed.



The lawmaker also predicted a bright future for the NPP in the area taking into account the enthusiasm of the youth who are working tirelessly to ensure that it succeeds literally drowning the campaigns of their opponents.



“The NPP has a bright future in Bimbilla Constituency because of young men and women rallying behind the party. I can assure you that it would continue to rule over the NDC in the area. NPP has brought peace to Nanung and we appreciate what has been achieved,” he added.



He used the opportunity to announce plans to construct a community centre for the area which would include a swimming pool but was quick to add that it was not going to be funded by the government.



“I have decided we are not going to use government money to construct a community centre that would be equipped with a swimming pool among other recreational facilities,” he added.

