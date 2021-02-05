You are here: HomeNews2021 02 05Article 1172287

General News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Disclaimer

Source: 3 News

We’ll rebuild NDC on solid legs of dignity, probity & accountability – Koku Anyidoho

« Prev

Next »

Comments (24)

Listen to Article

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has assured the party members that the party will be rebuilt on solid legs of probity, dignity and accountability.

He is of the view that the leadership of the main opposition party will change to enable that agenda to become a reality.

In a tweet, the former Communications Director at the Presidency under the Mills’ administration said the toil of the Founder of the party, the late Jerry John Rawlings will not be in vain.

“As the case is with human existence, times change & leadership rotates,” he said.

He added “Leadership in the NDC shall surely rotate & we shall re-build the NDC on solid legs, of, dignity, probity, & accountability. Walahi, the sweat & toil of JJ & Atta-Mills shall not be in vain. Aluta continua.”



Join our Newsletter

Comments:
This article has 24 comment(s), give your comment