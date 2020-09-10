Politics of Thursday, 10 September 2020

We’ll push you to succeed – Betty Mould-Iddrisu to Jane

Former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu

A former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Betty Mould-Iddrisu, has urged all women in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghana, in general, to support one of theirs who has been nominated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the leading opposition party in this year’s elections.



She said Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has demonstrated that she is capable of being the Vice President of Ghana and also work to benefit all Ghanaians.



She noted that all the women in the NDC will push and encourage the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast to succeed and ensure victory for the NDC in the elections.



She was speaking when former women appointees in the Mahama administration called on Professor Opoku-Agyemang at her residence in Accra.



The meeting was to discuss the way forward and the role the women can play in ensuring victory for the party.



Mrs Mould-Iddrisu said: “All of us have to get involved right from the base. Where it matters now is the branches and this is where we have seen the optimum love and outpouring of delight to have a woman and a woman of substance as our Vice Presidential Candidate.



“So I will call on the women in the party across the 16 regions in Ghana to rise and let us support her.”



Regarding the performance of the running mate at the Education Ministry when she was the sector Minister, Betty Mould-Iddrisu said Professor Opoku-Agyemang achieved a lot of successes.



“I have been the Minister of Education and I know the complexity of that Ministry. We are proud of what you have achieved there and we will forever be at your side, sometimes to push you, sometimes to encourage you so that this great party of ours will be able to succeed,” she said.





