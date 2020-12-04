General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

We’ll provide resilient network quality on election day – Telcos assure

The Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications has assured it is making earnest efforts to provide resilient network quality across the country as the nation heads to the polls on 7th December 2020.



The assurance from the Industry Association follows individual network audit assessments undertaken by its members that has led to numerous deployments and actions to ensure a stable network across all areas with potential mass gatherings.



Consequently, the Chamber disclosed in a press statement on Friday that the industry has partnered with law enforcement agencies to facilitate patrol of fibre infrastructure routes across the country.



Similarly, the Chamber, through the National Engineering Coordinating Team (NECT), is engaging the Road Agencies to suspend all construction works around routes where critical utility infrastructure exists for the next two (2) weeks to safeguard the country from potential network disruptions.



The CEO of the Chamber, Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey has said, ‘these collaborations are to cement our efforts towards building a resilient network to support and augment Ghana’s electoral process.



“We have in place secure and resilient systems to aid the seamless transmission of data and we are fully committed to the process, providing transparency to all our stakeholders to build upon the trust from previous years.”



It said beyond the elections, the industry will implement other critical interventions to support the yuletide season.



“Customers are entreated to make use of the 24/7 digital channels, 24hr call centre routes, as well as the round-the-clock service centres which will operate extra hours to support general customer care experience.” the statement said.

