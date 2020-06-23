Politics of Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Source: Starr FM

We’ll ‘physically’ stop you from going independent – NPP to defeated candidates

The Eastern Regional Secretariat of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned that the party will stop defeated aspirants from contesting as Independent candidates in the December polls.



Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a press conference held Tuesday, the Regional Secretary Jeff Konadu said the party’s rules of engagement bars all aspirants from going independent.



“Anyone who picked forms to contest the primaries- which is a process from the opening of nomination, picking of forms to the day of the election and after the election is expected to abide by the rules of the primaries. If along the line you were not successful during vetting or the election, and you disregard reconciliation process to be embarked on by a team led by the Regional Chairman and Regional Council of elders, and still goes ahead to contest as Independent Candidate upon all these, it means you have breached the constitution of the party which we will immediately chase you out of the party,” he said.



He added: “Secondly, because you signed to agree on the rules and regulations of the Primaries we will go to court to stop you from contesting as Independent Candidate, and Police will go round to remove all your posters. We can even stop you physically from campaigning in the Constituency”.



Addressing the media at the Regional Secretariat of the Party in Koforidua, the Regional Executives congratulated all 27 Parliamentary candidates made up of 15 elected and 12 uncontested Members of Parliament, calling on them to be magnanimous in their celebration and be determined to run an all-inclusive campaign.



The Regional Executives said the loss of some sitting Members of Parliament is an expression of the will of the electorate and a sign of deepening of Democratic credentials of the NPP.



Nonetheless, the party says it will tap into the experience and expertise of the exiting MPs and all defeated aspirants.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.