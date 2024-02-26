We’ll petition NCA, NMC – Managements of 4 radio stations shut down in Bawku

Regional News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Managements of the four radio stations closed down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) at Bawku in the Upper East region say they will petition both the NCA and the National Media Commission over the closure.



The NCA in a statement issued on Saturday, February 24, 2024, said it had shut down the Bawku FM, Source FM, Zahra FM and Gumah FM.



According to the NCA, the move follows the recommendations of the Upper East Regional Security Council and the advice of the Ministry of National Security that the operations of the said FM Stations must come to a halt.



“The incendiary utterances of their panellists/presenters have contributed to the escalation of the Bawku conflict, leading to loss of lives and property in Bawku and its environs.



“Consequently, the NCA has invoked its powers to shut down the stations in accordance with Section 13(1)(e) of the Electronic Communications Act, 2008 (Act 775) which provides that: “the Authority may suspend or revoke a license or a frequency authorisation where; the suspension or revocation is necessary because of national security or is in the public interest,” the NCA disclosed in a press release dated February 24, 2024.



But speaking to Joy News, the General Manager of Gumah FM, Nurudeen Gumah said the NCA failed to engage them on any of the issues raised against them, adding that they will pursue the matter.



"We are going to petition the NCA and we are also going to lodge a formal complaint with the National Media Commission. Because we are fully aware that it is the National Media Commission that is supposed to be regulating content and the Media Commission has been engaging us. So we’ll engage the National Media Commission, we’ll lodge a formal complaint with them and then we will petition the NCA and find out why they would suspend our authorization. Hopefully, by next week, we hope we will be on air again.”